For Bethlehem Academy girls basketball coach Scott Trump, the goal for his players is for them to establish discipline and execute the game plan they work on in practice.
The Cardinals achieved their goal on Thursday evening in a strong win over Hope Academy. BA jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the first two minutes and 15 seconds of the game and then withstood a run by Hope Academy that cut the Cards’ lead to 13-11. The Cards regrouped and pulled off a 15-0 run of their own and ended up going into halftime with a very comfortable 39-16 lead.
The Cards eventually built a 34-point lead in the second half before Hope Academy (0-10) closed back in a bit, but BA still won comfortably by a score of 61-41.
“We’ve been working on a few things in practice, and then taking those things and executing them in our games,” Trump said. “It took us a little while to get going, but I was happy with the way we were able to pull away. I wasn’t super thrilled that we let them creep a little bit closer early on, but it was early enough in the game that we were able to get past it, and overall I thought we played a good first half.”
Trump’s main complaint had to do with turnovers, as the Cardinals (3-7) committed 22 of them. On the flip side, they finished with 39 rebounds.
“Our turnover number was still a little high, but we did great with rebounding,” said Trump. “Lindsay Hanson had 15 rebounds alone for us. She did a good job of controlling the glass and attacking the ball and securing it with both hands.”
Trump also praised Mercedes Huerta for being a great leader to the team and making sure the Cardinals stayed in their offense.
The Cardinals have been the most competitive when they’ve been able to play at the proper pace and when they stay disciplined regarding what they want to do. It’s something that comes from repetition in practice, as well as in games.
The Cards are still learning new things in practice, and Trump said they’ll continue to gradually piece everything together and adjust their game plan accordingly.
In the meantime, he was pleased with how his starters played Thursday evening, and perhaps even more pleased at what the BA bench players were able to accomplish.
“Everybody got to play, which meant some mismatched rotations in the second half, but that was fine with me,” said Trump. “Some of our bench players got to play for five to six minutes and they did a great job. We had girls score tonight that hadn’t scored yet this year, and I thought they grabbed some key rebounds down the stretch and also did a good job hitting free throws at the end. I was super happy with the effort from everybody out on the floor tonight.”
Huerta led the Cardinals with 14 points and Grace Ashely also had a strong game with 12. The Cards were fairly balanced after that, as Hanson scored nine, Kate Trump had seven, Katie Seidel had six, Reagan Kangas scored five and Brooke Johnson scored four.
The Cards also got two points each from Josie Rose and Madelyn Bauer.