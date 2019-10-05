If you attended the first quarter of Friday’s Mid Southeast (White) showdown of Goodhue and Bethlehem Academy, you may have thought it was going to be a shootout.
It turned out to be the opposite.
Goodhue (4-2 overall, 2-1 conference) led BA (2-4 overall, 1-2 conference) led 14-6 after one quarter, didn’t score again, and held the Cardinals to six points the rest of the way winning by a final score of 14-12.
Jack Jandro led the Cardinals offensively throwing 117 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-14 passing. Brady Strotdman rushed for 57 yards on 13 attempts, while Josh Oathoudt finished with 43 yards on 14 attempts and one receiving touchdown. Outside, Lucas Linneman had one reception, a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jandro.
Both Wildcat touchdowns came via the arm of quarterback Sam Opsahl, who finished 6-for-11 with 97 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of Opsahl’s touchdown passes, Kyle Schoenfielder had four total receptions for 70 yards. Tailback Logan Ferguson rushed for 102 yards on 26 attempts.
Riley Kangas led BA defensively with seven tackles, while Josh Oathoudt followed with six.
The Cardinals are back in action Friday, Oct. 11 at home vs. Blooming Prairie. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.