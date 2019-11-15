The Faribault High School varsity boys hockey team takes the ice for its first game of the season Thursday at 7 p.m. against a familiar foe: the Northfield Raiders.
While Faribault finished last season eighth in the 12-team Big 9 Conference, the Raiders ended up in sixth. At 12-11-1, the Falcons ended the 2018-19 campaign slightly above .500, and had a solid showing in the Section 1A quarterfinal against the No. 3-seeded Albert Lea Tigers.
It graduated two senior defense men with the class of 2019, Daniel Drevlow and Owen Williamson. But this year, what was young squad brings experience, returning two sophomores and a senior who last year earned conference recognition. Zack Slinger was a named All-Conference, while senior Leighton Weasler and Grady Goodwin were named All-Conference honorable mention.
Following their Thursday game, the Falcons are for almost two weeks until they play the first of a pair of away games. On Dec. 3 they're at Waseca and on Dec. 5 they go up against Rochester John Marshall. They're back home at 7:15 p.m. for a Dec. 10 game against Fairmont.