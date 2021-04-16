The WEM boys and girls track teams hosted a quadrangular Thursday afternoon at Waseca High School with Bethlehem Academy, Medford and Blooming Prairie.
WEM won the girls competition with 114 points ahead of Blooming Prairie (63), Medford (40) and Bethlehem Academy (31), while Medford won the boys competition with 88 points ahead of WEM (62), Blooming Prairie (54) and Bethlehem Academy (28).
The Buccaneers were led on the girls side by individual titles from Toryn Richards (100-meter dash, high jump, pole vault), Josephine Volkmann (mile) and Ashlyn Pelant (shot put), while the 400 relay of Richards, Madison Zimbrich, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster and the 800 relay of Megan Krostue, Addison Condon, Ella Duenes and Jaiden Willaims both placed first.
Other top-three individual finishes included Condon (3rd in 100, 2nd in long jump), Schuster (2nd in 200), Duenes (3rd in 200), Mya Geyer (3rd in 400), Madeline Huess (2nd in two mile), Zara Gibson (2nd in 200), Emma Kuball (2nd in discus, 3rd in shot put), Randi Krueger (3rd in high jump), Sammon (2nd in pole vault), Volkmann (2nd in triple jump) and Alex Huess (3rd in triple jump).
In the boys competition, the Buccaneers won individual titles via Jasper Morris in the 800, Michael Adams in the mile and Evan Lange-Wenker in the 300 hurdles and high jump. The 1,600 relay of Lange-Wenker, Cody Culhane, Sam Rezac and Dylan Holicky also finished first.
Other top-three individual finishes included Morris (3rd in mile), Holicky (third in shot put), Rezac (2nd in discus) and Tarek Tolzman (2nd in high jump).
For Bethlehem Academy, the girls highlight came via Brianna Radatz, who finished first in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
In the boys competition, the Cardinals were led by Derrick Sando (2nd in triple jump, 3rd in 100), Zander Smith (2nd in 800) and Isaac Caron (2nd in 300 hurdles), while the 400 relay of Sando, Caron, Jason Shuda and Thomas Kunze finished second.