The Kenyon-Wanamingo offense continued its explosive pattern from last week, while its defense corrected course in Wednesday's 35-8 victory at Wabasha-Kellogg (0-8) in the final game of the regular season.
In total, the Knights (3-5) racked up 366 yards rushing, led by 118 yards on 14 carries from Josh Schmidt. Laden Nerison carried the ball only four times, but made those touches count while racking up 108 rushing yards. Evan Brossard also added 76 yards on the ground.
That helped the Knights jump to a 20-0 halftime lead, before letting their defense suffocate Wabasha-Kellogg, which finished with just 151 yards on the ground and negative yardage in the passing game.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next moves into the Section 1A playoffs, which are scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 26. The seedings and bracket are set to be announced Thursday.