The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team improved to 4-6 this season after a 32-26 win over Hiawatha Academy on Wednesday evening. The Trojans led by just four points at halftime but were able to extend their lead in the second half, allowing coach Ryan Smith-Hastings to spread some playing time to his bench players.
“We started off sluggish in the first half with a lead of only four points, but we refocused during halftime and came out fired up and took a commanding lead before allowing our bench players to get some playing experience,” Smith-Hastings said.
Dalina Schwartz led the way for the Trojans with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Javanna Johnson finished with 18 points, six rebounds and a block, and Holly Sheets chipped in two points along with eight rebounds and a block.