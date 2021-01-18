After a series of postponements, the Faribault girls basketball team finally masked up on Saturday for its first home game of the new season — but it was a perennially tough conference rival that wound up getting the better end of the matchup.
After a matchup with defending Section 1AAA champion Red Wing was postponed to Feb. 9 due to Thursday’s snowstorm, the Falcons instead faced their first test against another tough Big 9 Conference foe, Mankato West.
Though Mankato West got the best of the Falcons in both games last year, winning 75-47 in Faribault and 83-50 in Mankato, the home team was hoping for a much better outcome this time — and early in the game, it seemed like they just might get it.
Thanks to several early baskets from junior Maryn Hart, the Falcons were able to take a lead for more than eight minutes. However, the Scarlets took the lead with 9:31 to go in the first half and never looked back, ultimately romping to a 61-24 win.
In the final box score, Hart led the way with six points, all in the early part of the game. A half-dozen other Falcons got on the scoreboard, with two more juniors, Evy Vettrus and Maggie Leichtnam, adding 5 and 4 points respectively.
Second year head coach Patrick Garcia took heart from Faribault’s strong start to the game, seeing it as a possible “sneak peek” into his squad’s potential. However, he was disappointed that the team thereafter started to lose its focus.
“We started making those mental mistakes that you can’t make, especially against a good team like Mankato West,” he said. “A lot of the time, especially at the beginning of the year, it comes down to who is the better conditioned team - and that’s something we need to continue to work on.”
The Falcons haven’t had as much time as is typical for summer workouts, either this year or last. While this year’s practice schedule was decimated by COVID-19, last year’s was altered by the timing of Garcia’s hiring, which limited his availability for summer workouts.
While they won just one game last year, the Falcons are hoping to make big strides this year. They have plenty of experience, led by senior guards Ellie Hunt and Kylie Petricka, and two juniors who got plenty of playing time last year, Vettrus and point guard Olivia Bauer.
To try to keep fresh and build a positive team culture, the Falcons held a slew of virtual practices and meetings. Per the state’s guidelines, the first in-person practice didn’t take place until Jan. 4 — just 10 days before the team was scheduled to kick off the season.
Garcia said since the team has been able to practice in person, he’s seen a clear trend of improvement. The Falcons are playing a new style of defense this year, which makes that practice all the more important — and a few hiccups all the more expected.
With so much to learn, getting the chance to play in a live game and review the game tape will be particularly important. Over the next few days, Garcia said the team will focus on looking at what went well, what went wrong and where they need to improve.
“We saw the good things in the beginning, and saw how a good team adjusted to it," he said. “Now it's up to us as coaches to help our players make those adjustments too.”