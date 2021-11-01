Even while in the midst of its year-end taper, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team posted a slew of personal-best times during Saturday's Big 9 Conference meet at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said the Falcons finished with more than 80% of their entrants registering a season-best time, with the team finishing 11th out of 12 teams with 62 points. Rochester Century won the championship with 494 points, well ahead of second-place Rochester Mayo's total of 324.5.
"It was an exciting day for all the swimmers," Fuller said. "We are looking forward to Sections to see how much more time we can drop at that meet. It was a real team effort with everyone contributing to all the time drops in their races. It was fun to watch them go after their swims."
Fuller said that due to the collective time drops, it was hard for him to identify just a handful of the 15 swimmers that stood out Saturday afternoon.
Faribault's list of swimmers to compete Saturday include Emily Bauman, Monica Albers, Karly Flom, Mackenzie Miner, Ava Nelson, Amelia Pmrick, Isabella Dokkestul, Maiya Kolterman, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Jillian Huberty, Morgan Klumb, Lydia Lueken, Hallie Taghon, Ella Wood and Olivia Fisher.
In the diving competition Friday evening at Northfield Middle School, Miller Munoz soared to fifth place to garner all-conference honors in the 35-diver field.
Munoz finished with a total of 273.5 points, while Rochester Mayo's Abigail Wigle won the diving portion of the meet with a score of 310.75.
Next up, Faribault continues to build its taper with an eye toward next week's Section 1A meet. The action starts at noon Wednesday, Nov. 10 with the swimming preliminary races at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving competition is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at Mankato East High School, with the swimming finals slated for Friday, Nov. 12 at the Rochester Recreation Center.