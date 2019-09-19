3-and-out with the Albert Lea Tigers
- Albert Lea (1-2) welcomes Faribault (0-3) to its new Hammer Complex/Jim Gustafson Field. The Tigers beat up on winless Red Wing 42-21 and have losses to unbeaten foes Class AAAA No. 4 Winona 33-7 and AAAAA No. 9 Rochester Mayo 49-20.
- Friday's 7 p.m. Mid Southeast Blue district matchup is the first meeting between these two I-35 rivals that met regularly up until 2014. Faribault won the last matchup 37-0 that year thanks in part to a 124-yard, four-touchdown performance from Joe Hoisington.
- The Tigers are in your fear under head coach Corey Black. The program is seeking its first winning season of the decade.
When the Falcons have the ball
Albert Lea will look to create turnovers and force the issue against a Faribault team that's done fairly well protecting the ball with only three giveaways through three games.
"They attack. They’re very aggressive. They blitz a lot," said Faribault coach Ned Louis. "We’re going to have to complete some passes and protect. They’ll send a lot of guys at us. If we can catch them in that, hopefully it creates some big plays for us."
The Tigers graduated one of their top defenders from 2018, linebacker Cole Wetzel (91 tackles), someone who also had 815 rush yards on offense. The Tigers have some size in the middle including seniors Hayden Johnson and Brody Dauer who will try to muck up the Faribault ground game. After being held to 92 yards against Austin and 60 against Winona, the Falcons got the ground game going with 40 carries for 174 yards last week (4.3 yards per carry) against Byron. Tough runner Alex Gardner had 108 of those yards on 15 carries (7.2 ypc).
This will be the second start for Faribault junior quarterback Nick Ehlers. After splitting time in the first two games, he was 7-for-18 for 94 yards last week. He has one touchdown and no interceptions on 59 total attempts. One of his top targets, all-district tight end/linebacker Dylan Lippert, is expected out for at least this week with a sprained ankle.
Faribault averages 12.3 points per game and Albert Lea surrenders 34.3.
When the Tigers have the ball
Faribault will be sure to keep an eye on talented senior running back JJ Mucha-Owens. The elusive back ran for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns last year while taking on the majority of the attention from defenses. While some production did come after the result was in hand, he carved up Rochester Mayo for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
"They have a very good running back and we have to close running lanes. We can’t give him room to run because he’s dangerous," Louis said. "We have to shut down the running lanes because they’ll keep giving it to him as long as it’s working. So that’s our first focus to contain him as much as we can."
If it's not Mucha-Owens, it's quarterback Logan Howe who is also a threat to run. He was limited to 6-for-11 passing for 25 yards against Mayo last week.
Faribault allows 32.7 points per game and Albert Lea scores 23.
Key to the game
Schematically, it's shutting down Albert Lea's run game as the Tigers have not demonstrated much of a passing threat. Philosophically, the main key is to put together four good quarters. In week 1, Faribault scored two second-quarter touchdowns to take a lead against Austin. The first two drives at Winona were solid before the Winhawks took control in week 2. Faribault led most of the way early on against Byron in a tied game at halftime. Now, it's time for the Falcons to get in the win column by executing for all 48 minutes.
Coach says
"We’ve played well at times, we just need to be more consistent. These teams we play, you can’t have one bad quarter because these teams take advantage of that. So we’re just looking for more consistency this week." - Faribault head coach Ned Louis