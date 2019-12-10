Sixth-grade boys team takes 1st, 2nd at Northfield Shootout

The Faribault Falcons 6-sixth-grade boys team on Saturday entered the Northfield Shootout tournament as two teams and played a double tournament. They finished second place in the first tournament, and first place in the second tournament. These boys played six games in 11 hours at their first tournament of the season. Picture are, front row, from left, Tristan Gonzalez, Noah Adams, Ashtyn Smith, Cameron Shoop, Liam Redman and Rylan Gustafson. Back, Coach Mike MacKay, Ryan Kreager, Brandon Petricka, Breuer Wolff, Noordin Noor, Tyler Clark, Carter Grenz and Coach Chad Wolff. Not pictured is Cullen Cox. (Photo courtesy of Nick Adams)
