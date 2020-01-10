Faribault’s boys hockey game against Red Wing on Thursday evening had the feel of a game that could have gone either way.
The game was tied 1-1 for a long while, from late in the first period all the way until nearly seven minutes had elapsed in the third period.
But the Falcons’ Zack Slinger came through with a pair of clutch goals in the third period, and Faribault was able to withstand a late Red Wing goal to win by a score of 3-2.
Two of the Falcons’ previous three games had ended in ties, but on Thursday they managed to do just enough both offensively and defensively to pick up the road win.
The Wingers had the early lead on a goal from Isaac French just a minute and a half into the game, and they maintained that lead for much of the first period until Noah Murphy scored an even strength goal at the 10:01 mark to finally put the Falcons on the scoreboard.
After that it was a game of defense, with neither team scoring a goal over the final seven minutes of the first period. The two teams were both scoreless in the second period as well, but Slinger finally put the Falcons (10-3-2 overall, 3-2-2 Big 9 Conference) ahead for good with an unassisted goal at the 6:46 mark of the third period.
Slinger then scored a second unassisted goal against an empty net with just 1:12 left in the game to push Faribault’s lead to 3-1, giving the Falcons some breathing room.
As it would turn out, the Falcons needed that breathing room, as Red Wing’s Logan Bryant slapped the puck into the net with 16 seconds left in the game, cutting Faribault’s lead to 3-2.
But it was too little, too late for the Wingers (5-8, 2-4 Big 9), as the Falcons held on for their tenth win of the season.