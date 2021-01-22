Despite a promising start, a young but talented Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team ultimately wasn’t able to keep pace with its more experienced rivals from Maple River, which claimed a 78-50 victory.
Thursday night’s matchup unexpectedly became the home opener and season opener for the Bucs after a pair of postponements. The teams traded shots early, culminating in WEM junior Brady Nutter’s basket with 6:18 left in the half to tie the game at 20.
However, Maple River reeled off a 21-2 run in the last 6 minutes before half, providing it a lead and momentum that would prove insurmountable.
Juniors Nutter and Domanik Paulson dominated the score sheet for WEM, putting up a combined 47 of those 50 points. Those points split fairly evenly with Paulson scoring 24 and Nutter 22, though Paulson was more prominent in the first half and Nutter in the second.
Maple River’s offensive attack was more balanced, but sophomores Mason Schirmer and Will Sellers did most of the damage early. With wins against New Richland-H-E-G, Hayfield and now WEM, the Eagles have clearly established themselves as one of the top teams in the Gopher Conference, if not the prohibitive favorite.
WEM coach Jeff Wagner was quick to note that this was his squad’s first game of the season but the third for Maple River. The Bucs have seen their practice schedule wracked by COVID, not only before teams were allowed to return to in-person practice on Jan. 4, but also since then.
The team also lost an incredibly deep and talented senior class from last year which included Grant McBroom, who put up 25 points a game.
With so many talented seniors, many of WEM’s younger players hardly got a chance to touch the ball last year. Meanwhile, Nutter wasn’t even eligible to play after transferring from Bethlehem Academy.
Though they may be facing plenty of challenges and growing pains, Wagner sees plenty of potential in this year’s team. He said the key to unlocking that potential is more practice, with a particular focus on avoiding little mistakes that add up.
“We’ve got to clean up a lot of little things,” he said. “It’s not just one thing, it’s a lot of little things.”