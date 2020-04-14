The 2020 golf season in Minnesota remains paused with Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-in-place executive order but courses are gearing up for a quick opening if and when the order is lifted.
Last Wednesday when Walz extended the stay-in-place order to May 4, he said golf course employees can continue to work to maintain the courses and in his executive order there is leeway in what he determines can open.
Meanwhile the Minnesota Golf Association and Minnesota Professional Golfers’ Association are trying to persuade the governor that courses can implement protocols to maintain social distancing.
“We’ve had our PGA and MGA lobbying every day,” Faribault Golf Club Head Professional Jerry Carpenter said. “(Walz) keeps saying he hears us but there’s not a lot of progress. If he gives the go we could be ready to go within a day or so.”
Lakeside Golf Club Head Professional Matt Hauge and his staff are watching what other states are doing to accommodate social distancing on courses.
Hauge said he and the staff are trying to create a no-touch golf experience where golfers don’t have to handle things like pins, bunker rakes and removing ball washers from the course. Lakeside Golf Club even has modified cups where golfers don’t have to touch the pin, Hauge said.
A number of other ideas to keep social distancing on the course have sprouted up like one person per cart or limiting play to walking only, keeping clubhouses closed and making players pre-pay online for rounds.
With the go-ahead to performance maintenance on the course both Faribault Golf Club and Lakeside Golf Club have mowed greens and fairways. Both courses came through the winter well with minimal winter kill.
“I don’t think it will be too much longer,” Hauge said. “As soon as we get the OK to open I think we could open within a couple of days.”