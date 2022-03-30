Assistant coaches: Joey Grote and Shane Gunderson.
ROSTER
Tegan Almendinger, senior
Joe Laabs, senior
Aiden Tobin, senior
Henry Schoolmeesters, senior
Hunter Dillon, senior
Brad Sartor, senior
Luke Halvorson, senior
Andy Donahue, senior
Hunter Nelson, senior
Jack Knutson, senior
Bayley Mueller, senior
Ayden Qualey, junior
Cameran Helgeson, junior
Braeden Mensing, junior
Owen Schultz, junior
Marcus Bednar, junior
Riley Mason, junior
Christian Trujillo, sophomore
Hudson Dillon, sophomore
Ben Stoessel, sophomore
Michael Crone, sophomore
KEY PLAYERS
Hunter Nelson has been a three-year starter and was an all-conference player last year. Aiden Tobin brings a great bat and will be our short stop and adds another arm to the rotation. Brad Sartor is another lefty arm that will be a great addition to the team.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Ayden Qualey, Hudson Dillon, Henry Schoolmeesters, Bayley Mueller, Andy Donahue, Ben Stossel and Michael Crone.
2021 REACAP
Last year we were 4-17.
2022 OUTLOOK
We will be a very competitive team this year and we are looking to be one of the better teams in the conference. We’ve added a lot more depth and arms that will help us a lot.
COMPETITION
Mankato West won the conference last year and are returning most of their starters so they will be a very tough team this year. Owatonna and Mankato East are always a tough teams.
ODDS AND ENDS
This is the first year that we have a Coop with Bethlehem Academy and we will be adding a good core of players to mix with our team from last year. We are excited to start the season.