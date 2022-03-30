COACHES

Head coach: Charlie Lechtenberg.

Assistant coaches: Joey Grote and Shane Gunderson.

ROSTER

Tegan Almendinger, senior

Joe Laabs, senior

Aiden Tobin, senior

Henry Schoolmeesters, senior

Hunter Dillon, senior

Brad Sartor, senior

Luke Halvorson, senior

Andy Donahue, senior

Hunter Nelson, senior

Jack Knutson, senior

Bayley Mueller, senior

Ayden Qualey, junior

Cameran Helgeson, junior

Braeden Mensing, junior

Owen Schultz, junior

Marcus Bednar, junior

Riley Mason, junior

Christian Trujillo, sophomore

Hudson Dillon, sophomore

Ben Stoessel, sophomore

Michael Crone, sophomore

KEY PLAYERS

Hunter Nelson has been a three-year starter and was an all-conference player last year. Aiden Tobin brings a great bat and will be our short stop and adds another arm to the rotation. Brad Sartor is another lefty arm that will be a great addition to the team.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Ayden Qualey, Hudson Dillon, Henry Schoolmeesters, Bayley Mueller, Andy Donahue, Ben Stossel and Michael Crone.

2021 REACAP

Last year we were 4-17.

2022 OUTLOOK

We will be a very competitive team this year and we are looking to be one of the better teams in the conference. We’ve added a lot more depth and arms that will help us a lot.

COMPETITION

Mankato West won the conference last year and are returning most of their starters so they will be a very tough team this year. Owatonna and Mankato East are always a tough teams.

ODDS AND ENDS

This is the first year that we have a Coop with Bethlehem Academy and we will be adding a good core of players to mix with our team from last year. We are excited to start the season.

