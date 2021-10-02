The offenses for Faribault and Class AAAA No. 7 No. Kasson-Mantorville certainly lived up to the billing Friday night in Kasson, where the KoMets landed the final blow in a 42-41 victory.
The KoMets (4-1) surged in front for the final time with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game on a 73-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Matthew Donovan. The Falcons (3-2) managed to produce a final drive that started with 1:36 remaining on their 38-yard line and eventually ended up on Kasson-Mantorville's 14-yard line with only seconds remaining. A 31-yard field goal attempt was no good, though, allowing the KoMets to escape with the win.
The Falcons led 27-21 at halftime and 41-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Faribault was able to overcome four turnovers compared to none by Kasson-Mantorville by scoring in a variety of ways Friday night. Senior quarterback Hunter Nelson tossed three touchdown passes and completed 20 of 28 attempts for 277 yards, but did throw two interceptions. His touchdowns went to three different receivers, with all of Johnny Frank, AJ Worrall and Elijah Hammonds finishing with one apiece.
Jordan Klecker, meanwhile, finished with a team-high seven receptions for 106 yards.
On the ground, Matthias Lenway racked up 169 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half to put Faribault on top 35-21.
That was just one of many long touchdowns from both teams. In addition to the eventual game-winning touchdown run, K-M's Donovan added scoring runs of 88 yards and 24 yards, while Anthony Moe-Tucker tacked on a 70-yard touchdown.
For Faribault, Nelson and Frank hooked up from 21 yards out for a touchdown, while Lenway also added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
That wasn't enough against a Kasson-Mantorville offense that produced 520 yards of offense, 487 of which came on the ground.
It's the second close loss on the road against a ranked opponent in the last three weeks for the Falcons, who also fell 35-26 at Stewartville on Friday, Sept. 17.
Faribault will aim to correct course Friday, Oct. 8 against Winona, which raced past Albert Lea 60-21 on Friday to improve to 3-2 this season. The Winhawks lost 42-16 against the KoMets in the second game of the season.