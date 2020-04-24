The National Strength and Conditioning Association has named Faribault High School seniors Evan Larson and Madelyn Skjeveland as 2020 All-American Athlete Award recipients.
The award recognizes these athletes’ accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning. Physical education teacher and strength coach John Frank nominated Larson and Skjeveland for their determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence.
Larson has maintained a 3.4 GPA while competing in football and basketball.
“Evan’s dedication to the weight room earned him a spot on the football field and basketball court his senior year. His attitude, effort, and selflessness on and off the field is something every coach dreams of,” Frank said. “He is always there when you call upon him, and always is willing to step up to be that role player. Evan is the first one to put the hard hat on and go to work, never backing down to new challenges, and most importantly he always puts the team before himself.”
Skjeveland has maintained a 3.9 GPA while serving as a team captain and qualifying for state individually in both track and field and cross-country.
“Madelyn is the type of leader that brings positive energy to the team,” Frank said. “Madelyn has been a starter and all-conference selection on the girls cross country team and varsity track team since seventh-grade. None of these accomplishments would have been possible without her dedication in the weight room and after school runs. There isn’t a day that goes by where you won’t find Madelyn pushing herself and influencing her teammates in becoming better.”
The National Strength and Conditioning Association is an international nonprofit professional association founded in 1978 and is dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning profession around the world.