The Faribault High School softball program will be led by young blood next spring.
Fresh off of graduating from the College of St. Benedict softball team in 2019, Claire Boatman has been named FHS’ new head coach. She replaces Chris Silber who retired after the 2019 season, a year after leading the Falcons to a Class AAA state championship.
“I love softball, but my real enjoyment for coaching comes from seeing an athlete set a goal and then be able to reach their goal,” Boatman said in a press release. “My goal is to help every athlete become the best person they can be on and off the field, while also supporting the winning FHS softball legacy and strong traditions.”
Boatman is a Savage, Minnesota, native who was a five-year varsity player at Burnsville High School where she was twice a captain.
At CSB, Boatman was also a two-year captain and was named all-MIAC First Team in 2019. The second baseman played all 42 games as a senior for the Blazers and was second on the team in batting average (.320) as a senior as well as second in hits (48).
She was all-MIAC honorable mention as a sophomore and made the MIAC All-Tournament team as a junior.
Boatman earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and minored in secondary education. She will join FHS as a math teacher this school year.
The Falcons will have a lot of new faces next season in 2020 after a recent run of success. FHS averaged 20 wins a season since 2015.
Badger is hopeful Boatman can guide the program into a new, yet prosperous era.
“She was a great player and she’s been through a great career as a player and a two-time captain at St. Ben’s,” Badger said. “She knows what it’s like to be a leader and a player. She’s someone who knows what it takes to be successful. We’re looking for someone who can help us through the loss of a couple years of great players and to help rebuild things … We think she’s got what it takes.”
Boatman edged out three other final candidates. Badger feared of sounding like a broken record about other recent hires at FHS, but he was impressed by the quality of the candidate pool as a whole.
“I think Claire’s passion for the game of softball is what sort of allowed her to rise to the top,” said activities director Keith Badger. “She is a tremendously passionate person about softball and coaching. She a little nervous stepping in right away as head coach and in a teaching role, but after getting to know her I’m very confident.”
Boatman also coaches in the 12U Clutch Hitters Softball 12U club program in Bloomington.
Her transition will be aided by mentorship from Jesse Armbruster and Abby Bloomquist. Armbruster retired as an assistant coach at the same time as Silber. Bloomquist is a 2007 FHS grad.