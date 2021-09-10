In its Gopher Conference opener, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team cruised to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-10 victory for the team's first win of the season.
A well-rounded attack led to Kate Trump and Josie Rose both notching a team-high eight kills, while Lindsay Hanson added six kills and Jaden Lang pounded five kills.
The director of that offense was Reagan Kangas, who finished with 19 assists.
"Reagan did a great job of engaging all of our attackers," BA coach Chris Bothun said.
The Class A No. 6 Cardinals also picked up a handful on points on serves, with Mia Potter placing a trio of aces, and Trump and Ellie Cohen each notching an ace apiece.
Defensively, Potter bounced around for 22 digs, Trump tallied 17 digs, Kangas picked up 11 digs and Cohen dropped back for seven digs. At the net, Hanson soared for three solo blocks and three block assists, and Lang finished with a pair of block assists.
"Our goal was to control the tempo of the game, communicate well as a team and trust our teammates to get the job done and we did just that," Bothun said. "We served aggressively, attacked JWP wisely by throwing a good mix of attacks their way and hunted down the ball on defense. We have been working hard on our blocking skills and it showed tonight."
Bethlehem Academy next plays in the Shakopee Invite on Saturday against a field featuring a slew or ranked opponents.