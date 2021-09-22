Going head to head with one of its primary competitors in Section 1AA this year, the Faribault girls cross country team edged Waseca on Tuesday afternoon to win the four-team Albert Lea Invitational.
Faribault kept its point total to 39, while Waseca finished with 49 points, Rochester John Marshall with 57 and Red Wing with 73. Albert Lea also had runners entered in the race, but not enough to register a team score.
While the Bluejays picked up the top individual in junior Ella Dufault, the Falcons clustered their top four runners within a minute each other to place Brynn Beardsley in third with a time of 23 minutes, 1.6 seconds, Felicity Foxhoven in fifth, Cecelia Hoisington in seventh and Mariana Foxhoven in eighth.
Gabbie Boevers occupied the fifth and final scoring spot for Faribault in 17th.
In the boys competition, Faribault finished third out of six teams. Rochester John Marshall won with 58 points, ahead of Albert Lea (71), Faribault (73), Red Wing (87), Owatonna (102) and Waseca (108).
Alex Tuma led the way for the Falcons in fourth place with a time of 19:30.1. Ahmed Bouadib crossed in 12th a little more than a minute later, followed closely by James Hoisington in 14th and Trent Ta in 16th, with Ricky Cordova claiming the final scoring spot in 27th.
Both teams return to the course Saturday for the Winona Invite.