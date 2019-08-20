The Trojans return much of their production from last year's team that played its best late in the season.
Counting a win via forfeit at Michigan (which will try to field a team again in 2019), MSAD finished with a 3-4 record with wins in its final two games against border rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.
The Trojans' key losses are Marc Nolasco and Adam Schneider.
Nolasco was second in rushing yards and near the top in receiving statistics and tackles on defense.
Schneider was the top receiver and over 100 yards receiving against Wisconsin. He was also one of the team's better athletes and had 15 tackles against Illinois.
MSAD will feature returning quarterback sophomore Beny Dow. He threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns while running for 31 yards and a touchdown in a big 50-8 win at Iowa.
Dow became more comfortable as the season wore on.
It helped he had Jonathan Mejia to get the ball to. The sophomore running back/defensive lineman was a "Swiss army knife" per head coach Jason Branden.
He led with 57 tackles, 266 rushing yards (5.8 average) and 154 receiving yards.
Yahir Sanchez, Dalton Starr, Dylan Cardenas and Erubiel Garcia-Enciso
The Trojans are scheduled for seven games against state deaf schools around the Midwest.
The season opener is at home at Potter Field Sept. 14 against Kansas. The Jackrabbits will be a good test in a battle of two teams who were middle of the pack in the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf league.
Homecoming is Sept. 21 vs. Iowa and the battle for the Ax against Wisconsin is on the road Oct. 16. MSAD has won the last seven meetings with Wisconsin.
The season finale is against GPSD co-champion Oklahoma. Oklahoma won last year by 30 early in the season, so this will be a good litmus test of improvement for MSAD over the 14 months in between meetings with a league heavyweight.