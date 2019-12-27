Faribault’s boys hockey team played its first of three games at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine on Thursday evening, and the Falcons were locked in from the start.
Zack Slinger scored his first of three goals barely a minute and a half into the game to put Faribault up 1-0, and the Falcons had little trouble the rest of the way, eventually building a 6-0 lead.
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets attempted 33 shots on the goal throughout the game but couldn’t get the puck past Faribault goalie Jake Dolter, and the result was a 6-0 Faribault win.
“I thought our guys came out and worked hard and they were flying around the ice,” Falcons head coach Dean Weasler said. “Jake player spectacular in the net and I thought Zack Slinger also played really well. He scored three goals for us and he had probably 10 more chances, so he’s doing a great job of putting himself in spots to score goals.”
The Falcons started the game with an aggressive forecheck, which had both pros and cons. Weasler felt the Falcons gave up a few too many odd-man rushes throughout the game by being so aggressive in the offensive zone, but Dolter and the rest of the Faribault defense came through and kept the Bluejackets off the scoreboard.
“We didn’t ask Jake (Dolter) to do a ton, but when we did, he made big saves,” Weasler added. “On some of those odd-man rushes he came up with some big saves and our defensemen did a pretty good job of keeping the puck to the outside.”
On the plus side, the Falcons’ aggressive play seemed to rattle the Bluejackets. Cambridge-Isanti did a decent job of limiting the damage throughout much of the first period, but Zach Siegert found the net at the 13:44 mark to put Faribault up 2-0, and the Falcons tacked on two more goals in the second and two in the third to put the game away.
“We named Zach Siegert as an additional captain to our team and Leighton Weasler is a captain now as well, along with Jordan Nawrocki, as they’re all great leaders for this team, and it really showed,” said Weasler.
The Falcons focused a lot on their defensive approach prior to the game, and it paid dividends. The win was their second shutout in a row and their third this season. The Falcons focused on making more direct passes and relied on their wings to help get them out of their own end a little better by really applying pressure to the Cambridge-Isanti defense.
“Our approach helped us get a little bit higher breakout passes or clear the area for our defensemen to skate with the puck a little more before making that initial pass,” Weasler explained. “We also dialed it back a little bit in the second and third periods, at least when it came to how aggressive our defensemen were playing, and I thought we stabilized a little more after that, as we weren’t allowing as many odd man rushes and we were chasing them from behind a lot less.”
Following their win over the Bluejackets, the Falcons played Becker/Big Lake on Friday afternoon and will play against the Luverne Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s great for us that we have the opportunity to compete in this tournament,” continued Weasler. “It’s a well-known tournament and we’re starting out at the entry level of the tournament and hoping that in the next few years we get to build up our name a little bit and play against some of the bigger teams that are usually in that tournament. But it’s just great to go up to Blaine and to bring the guys up there three days in a row, spend some time together and see some teams we don’t normally see.”
With that said, some of the Faribault players are actually familiar with some of the Luverne Cardinals. Some of the guys go way back to their younger days when they played on AAA teams together.
“Normally you wouldn’t think our guys would know any of the guys from Luverne, but they actually do, and so we expect our game with them to be a good, healthy, rivalry-type game,” said Weasler. “We’re actually going to take a picture of both teams on the ice together before the game since a lot of the guys have known each other since they were little kids.”