Beating a team of Northfield’s caliber is a difficult challenge. When you are missing a key player, like Faribault was Tuesday in junior Bennett Wolff, it only gets tougher.
The Raiders swept Faribault by a score of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-12 Tuesday, putting an exclamation point on a fantastic regular season finishing 11-0 in the Big 9 and 27-1 overall.
A tough task against Class 3A No. 3 Northfield, Faribault mixed and matched with different lineups in an attempt to cause fits for the Raiders.
“We did all right with some of the adjustments I threw at them. I had two girls that are primarily JV players fill in,” said head coach JoAnna Lane. “We have never practiced this lineup and so we kind of just threw some chaos at them after Game 1. In Game 2 we had some fire and we were going back and forth up until about 15 points. That was good to see.”
Northfield, who looked as good as their record indicated Tuesday, swept 13 of 14 best-of-five matches this season.
“Northfield is one of the best teams in the state. You can always learn something from every game out there. We see where we want to be at. The only way to do that is playing good competition.”
With the loss, Faribault finished the season 13-13 overall and 7-4 in the Big 9. Since the Falcons yield zero seniors on the roster, they honored the parents on the last day of the season.
“It’s always good to see the parents so excited to see their girls step out on the court. Without the parents, the volleyball program wouldn’t be possible,” said Lane. “The parents drive them to and from practice and then in the offseason, all the extra fundraising work they do makes it possible to have a team. We are very thankful for them. It was fun to celebrate them for one night.”
Payton Evanstad led Faribault with 10 assists, seven digs and seven kills. Olivia Bauer and Izzy Herda each had six digs and five kills. Addi Dietsch had four digs and one kill.
The Falcons now prepare for the Section 1AAA tournament, which begins Wednesday.
“With Bennett out and a new lineup, it feels like a fresh season so anything is possible as we prepare for the tournament,” Lane said. “We have to learn a whole new lineup and routine. We’ll come back to practice and look at it as day one.”
Northfield 3, Faribault 0
N - 25 25 25
F - 10 16 12
F statistics - Kills: Payton Evanstad 7, Olivia Bauer 5, Izzy Herda 5, Otaifo Esenbahlu 1, Addi Dietsch 1 … Digs: Evanstad 7, Herda 6, Bauer 6, Hanna Cunniff 4, Dietsch 4, Liechtnam 1, Esenbahlu 1 … Assists: Evanstad 10, Whitton Wolff 7, Swanson 1 … Blocks: Herda 1, Esenbahlu 1