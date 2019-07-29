Back-to-back.
After winning the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association under-13 C-3 division state title in 2018, the boys soccer team from Faribault repeated at the U14 level.
Faribault climbed up to C2 and defeated River Falls, Wisconsin for the second year in a row. River Falls is a border city and plays in the MYSA league.
“I think the boys worked well together,” reflected Faribault coach Jim Johnson. “They built themselves up to this point and they knew what was at stake. Last year was relatively easy to go through the state competition but this year they had more work to do. The competition was that much tougher.”
Johnson spoke with MYSA organizers who believe Faribault is the first team to repeat as champions.
Faribault won 6-2 in Saturday’s finals and was ahead on River Falls 3-0 at halftime.
”We played them in the state championship last year in C3. We were fortunate to know who they were and how they played and they came in knowing the same thing about us,” Johnson said. “Last year we beat them 8-0 and this year it was a much more fun match but the second half I think we just wore them down.”
The tournament began with four pools of three teams.
Faribault beat MapleBrook (Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, Osseo) 3-1 and North Metro (Andover) 2-0 to win Pool D.
Johnson pointed out a key defensive play by Beau Schrot in the team’s second game as a big one. After Faribault’s goalie was coaxed out of the net, Schrot went into the goal for a kick save.
”That should have been a goal,” Johnson said.
Faribault beat Fusion Navy 1 (Woodbury) 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals.
In our semifinal game against Fusion, that seemed like it was the state championship game. They were a tough, tough team.
Fusion finished 11-1-1 on the year within MYSA play.
Faribault’s overall record closed at 15-1. It could be ready for yet another challenge next year at the U15 level.
“MYSA is restructuring the entire league so we don’t know how that’s going to land,” Johnson said. “If things still kind of lay out in the same format, we’ll be moving to C1.”
Faribault would be pitted predominately against some of the Twin Cities metro’s top teams.
“...these boys know themselves, too. They’ve played together so long, They know their roles, they know their strengths and weaknesses, they back each other up,” Johnson said. “I think that’s their biggest asset going into every game. It doesn’t matter what type of team we’re facing, this year we had to bounce back and have the right strategy going into each game.”
U11
After winning a Minnesota Youth Soccer Association group title in the regular season, the Faribault under-11 boys C3 soccer team took it one step further.
Faribault U11 went 3-0 at the MYSA state tournament, outscoring each opponent by a 4-0 score.
It beat Sartell in the quarterfinals, South St. Paul in the semifinals and Coon Rapids in the finals.
Faribault posted a perfect record throughout the season.
“They played hard and together all season and had a ton of fun,” said coach Brendan Cox.
MYSA organizes its state classes into Premier I and II at the highest level followed by Classic (C) 1, C2 and C3.
State roundup
U16
The soccer association sent five teams in total to MYSA state tournaments.
The U16 C3 team placed third with a 2-1 record between games in Coon Rapids and Maple Grove.
It beat Coon Rapids 4-1, beat Gitchi Gummi (Duluth area) 3-1 and lost to Wright County 4-1 in the semifinals. Wright County went on to place second.
Faribault posted an 8-2-0 regular season record to finish second of six teams in its group.
U13
The U13 team went 1-1 at the C2 state tournament to finish in six place. It lost 2-0 to Hastings and won 4-2 against Sartell in its two opening games.
Top four teams out of eight advanced to the semifinals. Faribault was one of five teams tied at 1-1 but its goal differential of zero dropped it down to sixth.
The team went 4-5-1 in the regular season.
U12
The U12 team did not make it past the state pre-qualifier stage for the C2 tournament. It went 3-5-2 in the regular season.