Against one of the better teams in Section 1AAA, the Falcons (4-11) stayed close with the Bears (14-2) in a 7-3 loss for the first game of a doubleheader Thursday in Faribault, before the Bears flew to a 13-1 victory in the second matchup.
In the first game, Byron scored twice in each of the top first and second innings, while Faribault countered with one run in both of the bottom of the first and second innings. The Bears then scored three times in the fourth, while the Falcons mustered only one more run the rest of the way.
Makenna Smith drove in a pair of runs for Faribault with the help of a triple and a single, while Reagan Dregenberg walked, drove in a run and scored a run.
Rylee Sietsema started in the circle in the first game and tossed six innings while allowing seven runs (four earned), 13 hits and three walks in addition to striking out four. Alayna Simon pitched the seventh inning and worked around a hit and a walk to not allow a run.
Faribault next travels to play at Rochester John Marshall (9-6) on Thursday afternoon.