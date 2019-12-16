The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team hasn’t been able to follow up its first win of the season (Dec. 10) with much success, as the Cardinals got lost to Triton, 71-36, on Thursday, before they were unable to keep up with Medford, which won 62-29 on Friday night.
The Tigers’ defense set the tone early and frustrated the Cardinals all night. BA managed just 12 points in the first half against Medford’s 35, and the Cardinals were unable to change the narrative in the second half.
Kate Trump finished with a team-high 11 points against Medford, while Mercedes Huerta added nine. But the Cardinals’ offense shot just 26% in the game, making only 12 of their 47 shots. They also made it to the free throw line only six times in the game and made just two of those six attempts.
The Cardinals accumulated 23 rebounds but also turned the ball over 21 times. The result was another lopsided defeat and a 1-5 overall record (1-2 Gopher Conference). Bethlehem Academy will look to get back on the right track when it hosts Cleveland on Thursday at 6 p.m.