The Faribault girls tennis team pushed Mankato East to the brink Tuesday afternoon on the road, with two matches requiring full third sets to be played, but ultimately the Cougars prevailed with a 4-3 victory.
Sophomore Lindsay Rauenhorst led the way for the Falcons at No. 1 singles, where she claimed a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory. Faribault coach Jeff Anderson credited Rauenhorst's service game with fueling her to the tight first-set victory. In the second set, Rauenhorst was tied 4-4 before she won back-to-back games to claim the victory.
Faribault also picked up a singles point at the No. 3 position, where Nell Gibbs battled to a 6-4, 6-3 win. In both sets, Gibbs led 4-3 before running away with the victory both times.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Hailey Reuvers and Gracie Brazil continued their strong start to the season with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory.
"Hailey and Grace played well today covering the court and serving well. Grace utilized the lob as an effective weapon in the match," Anderson said. "Hailey and Grace would win a close first set 6-2. Carrying momentum into the second set Hailey and Grace never looked back and effectively controlled the set winning it 6-1."
The team match ended up coming down to No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles, which both required full third sets to be played. On both courts, Mankato East emerged victorious, with Faribault's Leah Nowaczewski dropping a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 decision at No. 4 singles and the Falcon duo of Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas falling 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Faribault played again Wednesday afternoon at Waseca, and next hosts Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, Sept. 7.