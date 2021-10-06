The problem is relatively easy for Faribault volleyball coach JoAnna Lane to identify.
In Tuesday's 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20 loss against Owatonna at Faribault High School, the Falcons committed 17 unforced errors in each of the first and third sets to hand points to the Huskies. Sandwiched between those two sets was Faribault's one set victory of the night, when it cut down on unforced errors and let its talent win out.
The problem, Lane said, is that problem still doesn't have a definite solution.
"I still think when it clicks we have enough dynamic players that people don’t know where the ball is coming from," Lane said. "We have two and a half weeks to get there.”
Two and a half weeks is the start of the fight for the Section 1AAA title, which Faribault still has designs on challenging for despite the presence of Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville, Class AAA No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville and Class AAA No. 6 Byron.
In recent weeks, the Falcons have practiced visualization to try and weed out the unforced errors from their game. At Wednesday's practice, Lane said she was going to implement a new directive that after every unforced error the offending player runs a lap around the gym.
“I want to find that key button that sets them free and going," Lane said. "I do want to focus on being that aggressive, go-getter team, because I think that’s a lot of it.”
Throughout the season, Lane has witnessed snapshots of the team she's building toward. Even Tuesday, when Faribault was at full strength for the first time this season, she saw how potentially overwhelming the attack for the Falcons can be.
With all of Olivia Bauer, Isabel Herda, Meghan Swanson, Emily Soukop, Addison Dietsch, Maggie Leichtnam and Josie Herda available offensively, it's hard for an opposing defense to predict where setter Whitton Wolff might deliver the ball.
At the Blaine Invitational last weekend, that well-rounded attack showed up in sweeps of Osseo and Rosemount, but those two wins were surrounding a loss to Brainerd in which those old habits reemerged.
“Our game against Brainerd we played like (Tuesday) and they beat us," Lane said. "The next game, it was a new team, we came out on fire and we rolled past Rosemount, which beat Brainerd.”
Faribault has four matches remaining in the regular season to clean those issues up, starting with Thursday's trip to Rochester Century. Next week brings a match against Section 1AAA opponent Austin and a difficult test at Class AAAA No. 9 Northfield, before the Falcons wrap up the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 19 at home against Winona, another Section 1AAA foe.
Hopefully, Lane said, the killer version of the Falcons continues to evolve over that stretch.
“I’ve seen lots of glimpses of it, and when that happens we usually win," Lane said. "When we control the game and play with minimal errors, it’s really good. It’s not us giving them the ball, we’re aggressive and place the ball well and see openings.”