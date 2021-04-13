The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams both competed at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton quadrangular on Monday afternoon, with the girls squad finishing third and the boys fourth.
Lake Crystall/Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet won both the boys and girls meets.
In the girls competition, senior Toryn Richards won a pair of individual events with titles in the pole vault and high jump, while also helping the 400-meter relay finish first along with Madison Zimbrich, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster.
The other title for the Buccaneers came from Josephine Volkmann in the mile run.
Also registering top-four individual finishes were Sammonn (4th in the 100, 3rd in pole vault), Kaitlyn LaFrance (3rd in the mile), Madeline Huess (3rd in the two-mile), Alex Huess (4th in the two-mile), Zara Gibson (4th in the 100 hurdles), Tatum Richards (4th in the 300 hurdles), Ashlyn Pelant (4th in shot put), Emma Kuball (3rd in discus), Madison Zimbrich (2nd in long jump) and Toryn Richards (3rd in long jump).
In the boys competition, Evan Lange-Wenker sped to first in the 200, while Michael Adams won the mile run to account for WEM's two individual titles.
Other top four-individual finishers for the Buccaneers included Jasper Morris (3rd in the mile), Dylan Holicky (4th in shot put), Sam Rezac (2nd in discus), Lange-Wenker (4th in high jump) and Alex Roemhildt (3rd in triple jump).
Both WEM track and field teams are back in action Thursday afternoon in a triangular hosted by the Buccaneers at Waseca High School that includes Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie and Medford.