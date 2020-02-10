The Faribault gymnastics team finished 10th at the Big 9 Conference gymnastics championships on Saturday afternoon. Owatonna won the conference title for the fifth year in a row, finishing just ahead of Northfield. Mankato West placed third, followed by Mankato East in fourth and Winona in fifth.
“The meet went well overall,” Faribault gymnastics coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “We were able to receive our highest floor and vault scores of the season as well as our second highest beam score of the season.”
Rasmussen said the Falcons were hoping to perform better on the bars and added that bars will be their primary focus this week ahead of the Section 2A meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday.
While the Falcons didn’t finish near the top of the Big 9, they did score a handful of personal bests on Saturday. Hannah Merdan set personal best scores of 7.95 on the floor and 8.55 on the vault, Brianna Radatz scored a personal best 8.6 on the vault, Lexi Bottke scored personal bests of 8.65 on the vault and 8.1 on the floor and Evie Wood set a personal best of 7.0 on the beam.
As a team, the Falcons finished with a total score of 124.75.
“This last week is always bittersweet and seems like it comes too soon,” Rasmussen said. “As a team we plan to make the best of it while we prepare for our last team competition of the season.”