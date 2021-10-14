Time and time again Thursday night, the Faribault volleyball team showed it was more than capable of pushing a Northfield squad that's ranked No. 9 in Class 4A.
For long stretches in Northfield, the Falcons rattled off point after point to remain competitive throughout the match. The issue, Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said, was what often what preceded those runs from her team, when Faribault allowed Northfield to sprint out to early leads in the first and second sets of an eventual 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 victory for the Raiders.
"We have really great bursts of good, a lot of time it just comes after we're chasing our tails," Lane said. "Then we scramble to get back and it's really hard to stay ahead when you're scrambling to catch up."
In the first set, Northfield jolted out to a 9-3 lead. From there, it was Faribault that looked like one of the top teams in the state as it eventually worked its way back to tie it 16-16, before another run from the Raiders sealed a first-set win.
It was a nearly identical scene in the second set, with Northfield gaining a 10-3 advantage, Faribault trimming the deficit to 13-11 and Northfield finishing the set by winning 12 of the final 14 points.
Those stretches of strong play weren't caused by copious amounts of mistakes from the Raiders, either. Instead, the Falcons were setting up their offense, finding ways around Northfield's block and slamming attacks into open areas of the floor.
Olivia Bauer's seven kills led Faribault, which also received six kills from both of Emily Soukop and Isabel Herda, four kills from both of Addison Dietsch and Maggie Leichtnam, and three kills via Meaghan Swanson. Herda also dished out 16 assists, while Whitton Wolff finished with 11 assists.
"When we pass the ball well, we executed," Lane said. "We just really struggled on serve receive tonight, so we didn't get the ball right to the net and it was hard to get the offense going."
Defensively, Soukop and Herda both notched solo blocks for the Falcons, while Bauer and Clara Malecha each finished with 10 digs apiece.
The stretches of standout play served as yet another piece of evidence that Faribault's potential is near the upper echelon of Section 1AAA. The Falcons are just running out of time to harness that ability with one more regular-season match remaining Tuesday night at home against Winona.
"We have good athletes, we have a good program, but we still haven't played an entire match really, really well," Lane said. "When that happens for us — and there's still time because we haven't started sections yet — when that happens anything is possible for our team."