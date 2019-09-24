Waterville-Elysian-Morristown picked up a non-conference win Tuesday versus Jordan (6-12).
With the win, the Class A No. 5 Buccaneers improved to 17-2 overall and 8-1 on home court. They're winners of 17 of their last 18 matches and have not lost a best-of-three match since the season opener.
They now look forward to Thursday’s conference match Medford. Each team sits 3-0 in conference play, so conference standings implications loom large for this one. The Tigers (10-4) finished second behind the Bucs last year in the Gopher.
WEM finished second at last weekend's Class A Showcase and Medford was eighth.
WEM statistics — Kills: Delaney Donahue 15, Toryn Richards 10, Kylie Pittmann 8, Trista Hering 4, Ellie Ready 3, Lindsay Condon 2 … Digs: Pittmann 23, Donahue 17, Richards 13, Autumn Taylor 10, Allison Rients 7, Ready 6, Hering 4, Condon 2, Alex Heuss 2 … Aces: Pittmann 3, Ready 2, Rients 1