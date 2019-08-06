The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team competed alongside some of the state's top teams Saturday.
The Cardinals, sans coaches per tournament rules, competed in the 10th annual Summer Elite Invite hosted by Breakdown Sports and held at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville. The tournament offers preparation for the upcoming fall high school season that begins with opening practices Aug. 12.
BA tied for 21st place out of 32 teams hailing from all three classes in the Minnesota State High School League.
BA finished with a 1-3 record. In pool play, it finished in third place out of four. The Cards lost 25-11, 25-4 to Class AAA Wayzata and 25-13, 25-15 to AAA Chaska. It beat Class A Cleveland 25-16, 25-16.
Wayzata is ranked No. 3 in the AAA preseason poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
Top teams from pool play advanced to the Gold Bracket, second-place teams advanced to Silver and third-place teams advanced to Bronze. Fourth-place finishers did not qualify for bracket play.
BA lost 25-18, 20-25, 15-8 in its lone bracket game against AAA Rosemount.
How BA's opponents fared in the 2018 season:
- Wayzata, 25-6, advanced to third round of section playoffs
- Chaska, 14-15, advanced to second round of section playoffs
- Cleveland, 18-12, advanced to third round of section playoffs
- Rosemount, 13-18, advanced to third round of section playoffs.
Tournament order of finish: 1. Stewartville, 2. Southwest Christian, T3. East Ridge, Osseo, T5. Lakeville North, Minnetonka, Northfield, Wayzata, 9. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10. North Branch, T11. Chaska, Totino-Grace, T13. Eastview, Mabel-Canton, Belle Plaine, Annandale, 17. Kittson County Central, 18. Rosemount, T19. Mounds View, BOLD, T21. Grand Rapids, Bethlehem Academy, Norwood Young America, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, T25. Minneapolis Southwest, Blaine, Fillmore Central, Delano, Edina, Cleveland.