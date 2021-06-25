The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team capped its season with a trio of seniors garnering all-state recognition.
Shortstop Brielle Bartelt nabbed a spot on the Class A all-state first team, first baseman Lindsay Condon landed on the second team and third baseman Autumn Taylor garnered an honorable mention.
Bartelt finished her 22-game season with a batting average of .526 and a slugging percentage of .718, while smacking five doubles, two triple and two home runs. She also drove in 26 runs and scored 23 herself.
Condon drove in a team-high 30 runs in 24 games, to go with 29 runs scored, a .390 batting average, a .479 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage. She whacked a team-high five home runs, in addition to seven doubles and a pair of triples.
Taylor, meanwhile, scored a team-high 35 runs out of 22 games in the leadoff spot and drove in 11 runs. She hit .342 with a .411 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage while stealing a team-high 15 bases without being caught all season.
Academically, Taylor, Condon, Allison Rients, Ellie Ready and Kylie Pittmann were all named to the Class A Academic All-State team. The Buccaneers also garnered a gold medal academically for maintaining a team grade point average above 3.75 this spring.
They weren't the only local team to succeed in the classroom, however.
Faribault seniors Alli Velander, Kayla Kenow, Kylie Petricka and Makenna Smith all made the Class AAA Academic All-State team, while Bethlehem Academy seniors Caroline Sauer and Malia Hunt both qualified for the Class A Academic All-State team.
Bethlehem Academy also garnered a gold medal academically for maintaining a grade point average above 3.75 this spring.
On the baseball field, Bethlehem Academy senior JJ Malecha was awarded a spot on the Class A Academic All-State team.