The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team wrapped up a 5-game road slate on Tuesday at Wabasha-Kellogg, with the Falcons handing the Cardinals a 63-45 loss.
Wabasha-Kellogg led the contest 36-24 at halftime, and although the BA defense stepped up its game in the second half, the Falcons were ultimately able to pull away for the win.
“The boys really battled, and we were able to adjust our defense to what the other team was trying to do,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “Tonight’s game was about the little things that make a really big difference. Win, lose, or draw, this is a great group of boys and I am thankful to coach them.”
Bo Dienst had another strong game for the Cardinals with 13 points and three rebounds, including a 3 of 4 performance from 3-point range. Dienst was one of three Cardinals to reach double digits in points; Kade Robb scored 12 points and also had seven rebounds and three steals, and Justin Simones had a breakthrough performance with 11 points in the game, making all five baskets he attempted. Charlie King also had a nice game with six points.
The Falcons’ defense was able to limit Jack Jandro and JJ Malecha, however, who are the top scorers for the Cards so far this season. Jandro finished with just two points on a 1 of 6 shooting performance, while Malecha scored only one point on a lone free throw.
The Cardinals struggled to contain Alex Avilez, who led the Falcons with 27 points. Avilez made 10 of his 17 shots and also sunk seven of his nine free throw attempts. Luke Bergan added 12 points for Wabasha-Kellogg.