If you determined upsets solely based on seeding, you would come to believe the No. 6-seeded Cardinals did just that sweeping No. 3 seed Grand Meadow by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20 in the second round of the Section 1A volleyball tournament Thursday.
However, if you ask BA, they will tell you it was not an upset.
“We played very well tonight as a team," BA head coach Christine Bothun said. "We came onto the court with energy, determination and great communication. We were determined to show that we deserved a higher seating than No. 6 in Section 1A - West and we did just that. We've been working a great deal on our defense and made needed adjustments tonight. We attacked the floor well and did a great job of throwing Grand Meadow out of system. We did have more errors then we would like - something we need to reduce."
With the win, BA advances to the quarterfinals for a matchup against No. 2 seed Medford at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rochester MCA.
Haley Lang (21 digs) and Kaitlyn Kotek (six digs, five aces) led the Cardinals with 10 kills. Kennedy Tutak followed with seven. Brianna Radatz and Kate Trump tied for a team-high 24 digs. Reagan Kangas had 10 digs.