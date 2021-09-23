Game: Bethlehem Academy at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Cardinals picked up their best win of the season thus far with a 32-26 win against Randolph, while the Falcons surged past Hayfield 40-13.
Last matchup: Bethlehem Academy cruised to a 35-14 victory in 2019.
1. Entering the season, Bethlehem Academy football coach Jim Beckmann raved about how much more dynamic his offense could look in 2021. In Saturday's win, the Cardinals utilized and needed every head of their three-headed rushing monster to work their way past high-powered Randolph. Senior Brady Strodtman battered defenders with his runs up the middle and senior Aiden Tobin snuck through the line to pick up three two-point conversions and the first down that iced the game. The biggest change in the offense came from sophomore Derrick Sando, however, who flashed his explosiveness on a lengthy rushing touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown. It's the threat of Sando's game-breaking speed on jet sweeps — in addition to fellow sophomore Oliver Linnemann — that makes it impossible to stack the box against Tobin and Strodtman, who are then free to explode through open holes in the offensive line.
2. It's hard to be happy with a defensive performance that allows 26 points, but Bethlehem Academy surrendered only a little more than half than the 48 points Randolph was averaging through the first two weeks. The key, really, was the Cardinals pouncing on mistakes from the Rockets. Literally, that meant falling on a fumble inside Bethlehem Academy's 5-yard line and Strodtman intercepting a pass at the 1-yard line to end fourth-quarter drives with Randolph driving to potentially take the lead. For Bethlehem Academy, that builds off a shutout of Lester Prairie in Week 1 and a Week 2 performance in which Hayfield scored 21 of its 27 points in the fourth quarter of a non-competitive game. Fillmore Central, meanwhile scored 53 and 40 points in its two wins, but scored only 15 points in a loss against Rushford-Peterson.
3. If Bethlehem Academy has aspirations of contending for a subdistrict title — like it said after Saturday's win — then it has to avoid letdowns and repeat that winning performance every week. That's especially important coming off a short week and traveling to play a Fillmore Central team that's shown the ability to potentially be one the better teams in the subdistrict. After starting the season with a dominant 53-13 win against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, the Falcons lost a close 26-15 game against presumptive subdistrict favorite Rushford-Peterson. Fillmore Central responded to that setback with another dominant win, this time a 40-13 triumph against Hayfield.
4. After two weeks of games against subdistrict opponents, Bethlehem Academy (2-0) and Rushford-Peterson (2-0) have emerged as the two frontrunners. Rushford-Peterson entered the Class A rankings at No. 10 this week, while Bethlehem Academy is the top team in the receiving votes portion of the rankings. The Cardinals picked up their signature win against Randolph, while Rushford-Peterson has beaten both of Fillmore Central (1-1) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-1) to reach this point. Rushford-Peterson enters this week's game against Wabasha-Kellogg (0-2) as a heavy favorite, putting the pressure on the Cardinals to keep the pace up. If both teams can navigate the rest of the subdistrict unscathed, that sets up a juicy regular-season finale between the two teams Oct. 20 at Rushford-Peterson. Also this week, Kenyon-Wanamingo looks to get back on track against Hayfield (0-2), while Randolph (1-1) plays Winona Cotter (1-1).