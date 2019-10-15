All seven boys varsity runners had lifetime bests. The girls had one all-conference and three honorable-mention runners - the best they’ve ever had in terms of individual accomplishments.
Tuesday’s Big 9 Conference Championships yielded historic results for the Faribault High School cross country teams.
The boys finished fourth as a team, just 16 points behind first-place Rochester Century. Senior Mitchell Hanson (16:38.3) finished sixth on the individual leaderboard, earning all-conference. Tanner Longshore (20th, 17:04.6), Ethan Krueger (22nd, 17:01.1) and Brody Enget (23rd, 17:12.05) earned honorable mention.
“The guys were very happy. We were hoping we’d finish a little higher, but also looking ahead, we believe we haven’t had our best race so we’re looking forward to that happening in sections,” Faribault boys head coach Mark Bongers said. “If we race better than we did, we feel we have a very good chance of doing well at sections. Our hope is to place in the top two in the sections and advance to state.”
Mankato East took second behind Rochester Century with 83 points, Winona placed third with 88 points and Faribault followed in fourth with 97 points.
“We have four teams that are so close together, so it’s fun to compete with one another at that level,” Bongers said. “Our guys are really excited and confident they still have a good chance for moving onto state. They feel they can move into the top two.”
Captain for the last two years, Bongers couldn’t be more thrilled for the sixth place-Hanson and believes the best is yet to come.
“Mitchell is sitting really well. I think he’ll go no matter which way. If he can run his time like that again, that would get him to state. He’s has been my captain for the last two years. What he’s done for this team has been great. He’s been the driving force of getting them to where they’re at.
Bongers said that without Mitchell, Faribault wouldn’t be where they are at.
“I have nothing but extremely high praise for him. He’s been the person who’s continuously pushed the boys to be better and better. Last year, we were there 13th in sections and here we are hoping to go to state. That’s pretty impressive to go from one year to the next being that big of a jump. That has a lot to do with Mitchell and his leadership.”
On the girls side, senior Madelyn Skjeveland (19:21.4) finished third on the individual leaderboard. Following her, Gabrielle Yetzer (14th, 20:05.8), Ruby Gernandt (22nd, 20:27.7) and Mariana Foxhoven (25th, 20:35.8) earned honorable mention. As a team, the Falcons finished second (96) behind Red Wing (76).
“We had a great effort and ran our best race of the year,” Faribault girls head coach Willie Clapp said. “Everybody put it on the line and we really focused in. It was really good to see. We finished second only because Red Wing did so well. You have to tip your cap to them.”
Earning her sixth all-conference placement, an impressive accomplishment, Clapp knows how much Skjeveland has meant to the program.
“We didn’t have a state qualifier since 1999 until she showed up. So she really put our program on the map. She has had a record-breaking career.”
Their best team finish since 1997, the Falcon girls are still looking for more.
“There was still a little bit of a letdown finishing second, but we’re really focused on next week. Our main team goal is always at sections and they know that, so by the end of the day, our girls were fired up and ready to go. They are poised to close the 20-point gap.”
The MSHSL Section 1AA championships will be held at Brooktree Golf Course Thursday, Oct. 24. If Faribault were to advance as a team or send individual runners, the MSHSL State Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College.
Girls team results
Red Wing 76, 2. Faribault 96, 3. Owatonna 106, 4. Rochester Century 110, 5. Northfield/ARTech 115, 6. Winona 139, 7. Mankato Wast 157, 8. Mankato East 172, 9. Rochester Mayo 196, 10. Austin 235, 11. Rochester John Marshall 286, 12. Albert Lea 301
Top seven girls individuals
Grace Johnson (Red Wing) 19:01.8, 2. Carsyn Brady (Owatonna) 19:10.9, 3. Madelyn Skjeveland (Faribault) 19:21.4, 4. Anni Skillicorn (Winona) 19:25.9, 5. Addie Fjetland (Red Wing) 19:31.0, 6. Ava Nuttall (Rochester Century) 19:32.1, 7. Kennedy Speer (Rochester Century) 19:37.4
Boys team results
Rochester Century 81, 2. Mankato East 83, 3. Winona 88, 4. Faribault 97, 5. Owatonna 118, 6. Albert Lea 156, 7. Northfield/ARTech 171, 8. Rochester Mayo 176, 9. Rochester John Marshall 213, 10. Mankato West 270, 11. Red Wing 278, 12. Austin 294
Top seven boys individuals
Carter Briggs (Winona) 15:44.9, 2. Jett Oachs (Mankato East) 15:45.0, 3. Meti Omod (Rochester John Marshall) 16:13.5, 4. Cody Peterson (Winona) 16:21.9, 5. Andrew Johnson (Mankato East) 16:29.5, 6. Mitchell Hanson (Faribault) 16:38.3, 7. Seth Hill (Rochester Century) 16:40.2