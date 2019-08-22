The baseball season has come to a close at Bell Field in Faribault. Yet, there's still some commotion over at Alexander Park.
The 70-year-old park has been renovated in recent years to not only benefit local teams that use it, but in advance of the 2022 state amateur baseball tournament co-hosted by Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
In recent years, the stadium has become wheelchair accessible. A new wrought-iron fence around the perimeter stadium replaced an old chain link fence. Concrete sidewalks and blacktop driveways at the entrance replaced gravel. A new outfield fence was implemented, which still features the field's classic green ivy.
Improvements will continue to be made as 2022 draws nearer. That includes adding padding behind home plate over the current brick, as well as the potential to add an outfield warning track.
Currently, it's the infield getting a makeover. Grass in the infield, including infield foul territory, was removed and will be resodded.
Armbruster throws first pitch
McKayla Armbruster is becoming well acquainted with Target Field.
In June, the Faribault High School fastpitch softball pitcher was named Minnesota's 2019 Ms. Softball award winner at a luncheon at Target Field.
A reward for being deemed Minnesota's top senior player allowed her to eventually make her way down to the field.
Armbruster got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday's Minnesota Twins game against the Chicago White Sox. Twins pitcher Lewis Thorpe was behind the plate to receive the pitch, which Armbruster fired like she did so often as a Falcon — underhanded and with plenty of speed.
She was accompanied by family and friends, including her longtime battery mate, catcher Abby Van Ryn, as well as former FHS shortstop Bre Bresnahan.
Minnesota's Mr. Baseball, Drew Gilbert of Stillwater, also threw out a first pitch.
Armbruster was a six-year varsity member who finished with a 1.31 career ERA, 909 strikeouts, three perfect games and six no-hitters. She has committed to play for Minnesota State University, Mankato.
She was one of seven finalists for the award, which is selected by a panel of high school and college coaches, as well as professional scouts.