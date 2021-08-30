With time running out, the Faribault volleyball team needed a wake-up call.
Trailing by three points in the fifth and final set Monday night against Farmington at Faribault High School, Falcon coach JoAnna Lane called timeout to plead with her team to cut the sloppy mistakes and play aggressive.
Once Faribault returned to the court, seniors Olivia Bauer and Maggie Leichtnam made sure that message held up to help the Falcons win nine of the next 10 points, claim the fifth set and wrap up a 13-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10 victory.
"That's our role, we're the hype people in there," Bauer said. "We sometimes say hype man, but my mom is always like, 'You guys are the hype women.'"
Bauer and Leichtnam are far from just cheerleaders occupying two of the team's six spots on the floor. Bauer smashed a team-high 16 kills while also dropping into the back row to lunge for 16 digs. Leichtnam, meanwhile, soared for a team-high three blocks and buried nine kills.
"Maggie is our go-to girl out there," Lane said. "She's done a great job leading and getting hyped, and Olivia with her."
Together, the duo conducted a steady crescendo after each point the Falcons won in the fifth set. That continued after a Farmington timeout when Faribault won three straight points to tie it 9-9 in the fifth set, and another timeout when the Falcons surged ahead 11-9.
"You can definitely feel the energy," Leichtnam said. "It's very uplifting and it makes you want to go get the kill."
Bauer and Leichtnam aren't just tasked with directing those soaring highs, however. They're also attempting to prevent those debilitating crashes, which the Falcons suffered through Monday night.
In the first set, the Tigers pounced on a series of mistakes to ease to a double-digit victory. After Faribault won the next two sets, the same story played out in the fourth frame, with Farmington sitting back to allow the Falcons to hand over points with service errors and botched attacks.
Lane calls those miscues "unacceptable mistakes," and those errors tend to compound on one another, basically operating as the inverse to when Faribault is able to build momentum and rattle off kill after kill.
"I feel like Faribault is well known for rollercoasters," Bauer said. "We start up high then go low, then go high and then go low. I feel like we're trying to set the pace of being consistent. We need to be consistent all game every game, and I feel like that's what we're trying to change."
Keeping the energy high is the easy part. The challenge is make sure the big, stomach-churning drop in the rollercoaster never arrives.
"If someone's down, you just tell them, 'You're good, you can do this,'" Leichtnam said.
Despite their roles as hype women, Bauer and Leichtnam aren't immune to hopping aboard that rollercoaster. In the first set Monday, Bauer said she let a few mistakes drag down the rest of her game.
She credits Leichtnam with yanking her off the ride, which then allowed Bauer to power the Falcons to wins in the second and third sets with a series of powerful attacks from her spot at outside hitter.
"She just caught me and was like, 'You're good, you got the next one,'" Bauer said. "I feel like we both are good for everyone, and as a team we really don't like to point our individuals. Especially on serve-receive, we like to go together and say, 'We got this. Let's get this together.' You obviously need a good pass in order to get a good set in order to get a good kill.
"You always have to have a positive mindset, because if you get down you can't do anything," she continued. "Absolutely nothing. You shank a pass, make it up with a pass. You miss a serve, get a dig."
Next up
Faribault has a week off to calm its nerves after Monday's dramatic five-set victory. The Falcons next host Mankato East on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to start a helter-skelter six days that also feature a Thursday match at Rochester Mayo, a trip Friday and Saturday to the Apple Valley Invite, and then a home match against Class AAA No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville the following Monday.
The hope for that grueling stretch, Lane said, is Faribault can welcome back its senior middle hitter Meghan Swanson, who sprained her foot in warmups prior to last week's season-opening 3-1 loss at Byron.
Even without Swanson in the middle, the Falcons were still able to pick up what could turn into a key non-conference victory against a Farmington program that plays in Section 1-4A, compared to Section 1-3A for Faribault.
"Anytime you can beat a school that's bigger than you and in a class up is great for us," Lane said. "Most of the rest of our season is with schools above us, besides the few in our conference. I think we're used to that competition level and I think it'll give us a good section placement if we beat those teams that are up a class."