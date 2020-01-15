The WEM Buccaneers’ boys basketball team was as dominant as ever on Tuesday evening, as the Bucs put up 55 points in the first half alone on their way to blasting the USC Rebels by a score of 80-47.
Nick LeMeiux and Grant McBroom each scored a trio of 3-pointers in the first half and Zack Sticken added a pair of threes as well to help WEM jump out to a big early lead, and the Bucs were on cruise control from there.
McBroom finished with 31 points in the game, while Domanik Paulson scored 13, LeMeiux finished with 12, and Matthew VanHoubt and Cole Kokoschke chipped in eight each.
With such a comfortable lead the Bucs eased off the accelerator in the second half and slowed their pace of play but still ended up winning by a whopping 33 points.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, WEM is now 12-1 on the season and 6-0 in Gopher Conference play. The Bucs should be heavily favored in their next two games: a home game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday and a road game at Bethlehem Academy on Friday.