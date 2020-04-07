Across Minnesota Monday night football and baseball fields lit up in unison at 8 p.m. as a way to show students and athletes that school staff and coaches are thinking of them during uncertain times.
Dubbed the “Be the Light” campaign delivered students a message of hope as they adjust to living in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has upended their routine, kept them away from classmates and activities that they’d grown accustomed to throughout the years. On Monday, around 250 schools participated in the “Be the Light” campaign to show students they’re still on the minds of teachers, coaches and staff in their school.
The Faribault High School Activities Department posted a picture Friday of a lighted Ted Nelson Track. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown turned on the football field lights as well as the lights at William J. Grose Field in Waterville.
“It was just a nice way to show them we’re thinking of them,” FHS Activities Director Keith Badger said.
Coaches have remained in contact with students checking in via electronic communication and by providing optional workouts to keep them active.
“Similar to distance learning, our coaches are involved with distance coaching,” Badger said. “They provide sport-specific optional programs. They’re checking in with kids’ mental health and physical health. Our coaches are doing a really exceptional job of staying connected in this situation.”
The time away from school has been a strange experience for students and staff alike.
“I just think it shows we’re still thinking about them,” Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said. “I think it’s tough for teachers and educational staff because you get into education to interact with the kids.”
Waseca Activities Director Joe Hedervare flipped the lights on the football field last Wednesday at Waseca High School after seeing a post on the Minnesota State High School League’s site about the “Be the Light” campaign.
The idea started at Dumas High School, located in the Texas panhandle, on March 24. A week later Colorado schools picked up on the idea and Minnesota State High School League media specialist John Millea retweeted a Tweet from Ryan Casey, the director of digital media at the Colorado High School Activities Association, asking how many Minnesota schools would flip on their lights in support of students. It didn’t take long for Minnesota to give a full-throated response.
“(Monday) was cool to go through Twitter and see all the lights,” Hedervare said. “It helps us get back to whatever normal is at this point.”
In Waseca, Hedervare flipped on the football field lights once again and the lights at Tink Larson Field also went on.
Hedervare will continue to turn on the football field lights every Monday at 8 p.m. for 20 minutes. The 20 minutes is symbolic for the class of 2020.
“We’re trying multiple ways to keep our kids engaged,” Hedervare said.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva also participated in the event, as did the rest of the Gopher Conference in an impressive display of unity.
Though schools will continue to illuminate their fields, activities directors do not want to make it a social event.
"We don’t want to encourage people to congregate," Hedervare said.