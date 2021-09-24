The Faribault football team got back to doing what it does best Friday night in a 34-0 win against Red Wing at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
The Falcons (3-1) dominated the line of scrimmage offensively and defensively to rush for 393 yards and 8.5 yards a carry, while allowing the Wingers (1-3) only 45 yards on the ground and 1.3 yards a carry.
Matthias Lenway was the primary benefactor of that dominance up front, as the senior running back racked up 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries.
"It's all because of the linemen," Lenway said. "They were making those big holes that were easy to run through, and I think we just did really good all around."
After Lenway's 5-yard touchdown run was the only score of the first quarter, Faribault extended its lead to 14-0 with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left in the second quarter with the first of three touchdown runs from senior quarterback Hunter Nelson. Nelson scored again with 1:03 left in the second quarter to provide the Falcons with a 20-0 halftime lead.
Lenway then added his second rushing touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter, before Nelson broke a handful of tackles during a 14-yard rushing touchdown with 5:57 remaining in the game to cap the scoring.
"It was won up front," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "We have strong offensive and defensive lines, and we controlled the line of scrimmage. Lenway, Hunter Nelson and Hammonds all ran hard, and it's great when you can get most of your kids into the game there at the end, especially on Homecoming. A great overall team effort."
All those offensive fireworks provided a nice backdrop for the Homecoming festivities that packed the home stands at Bruce Smith Field.
"What a great crowd tonight," Louis said. "What a great crowd. They're behind these kids."
More important than all that offensive yardage, though, was Faribault's stout defense. A week after the Falcons struggled in a 35-26 loss at Stewartville, they returned to their suffocating defensive tendencies against Red Wing.
Faribault forced only a pair of fumbles — one on a botched handoff in the first half, the other with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game with the backups playing — but it caused a pair of turnovers on downs and generally didn't allow the Wingers any room to spread their wings.
"We needed this win after getting beat by Stewartville in a really tough game," Lenway said. "Coming back and shutting Red Wing out, that's what we needed."
Louis added: "They were hungry to get back out here. That zero up on that scoreboard means a lot to our defense."
Lenway and senior Elijah Hammonds operated as the outside linebackers/defensive ends and caused plenty of headaches for Red Wing quarterback Cooper Chandler, who was sacked seven times.
"That was the gameplan the whole week," Lenway said of him and Hammonds causing havoc on the outside. "Just keeping that outside contain and one of us was going to get him no matter what. That was awesome, especially when we both got him."
Hammonds was credited with three and a half of those sacks, while Lenway, senior Tim Neirby and sophomore JT Hausen all recorded one. Senior Devin Lockerby was also credited with half a sack.
That defense will be tested next time out Friday, Oct. 1, when Faribault is set to travel to battle Class 4A No. 8 Kasson-Mantorville (3-1), which blasted Albert Lea 42-14 on the road Friday night.
"I want these guys to enjoy this one, and then come Monday we'll worry about Kasson," Louis said. "I want them to enjoy this. A high school football win is pretty special when you only get one chance a week, so enjoy it, but it'll be a big time challenge for us next Friday. We're looking forward to it."