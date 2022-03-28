COACHES

Head coach: Mark Bongers, 12 seasons.

Assistant coaches: Anthony Gustafson (2 years), Ryan Guenther (2 years), Zachary Roble (3 years), Charlie Fuller (25 years...at least).

ROSTER

Kendra Albers, senior (captain)

Ella Beardsley, senior (captain)

Macy Ferris, senior

JoHannah Gehrke, senior

Maryn Hart, senior (captain)

Maggie Leichtnam, senior

Lauren McDonough, senior

Paige Ross, senior

Olivia Stephes, senior

Ashley Underdahl, senior

Whitton Wolff, senior (captain)

Gabby Banks, junior

Isabella Bokman, junior

Isabel Herda, junior

Megan Krannich, junior

Sophia Mentz, junior

Kendal Severson, junior

Lauren Strop, junior

Thalia Trebelhorn, junior

Marie Volkmuth, junior

Grace Yetzer, junior

Addison Adams, sophomore

Skylar Bertram, sophomore

Ava Beske, sophomore

Morgan Borchert, sophomore

Sydney Dienst, sophomore

Jacee Frank, sophomore

Nichole Hausen, sophomore

Maiya Kolterman, sophomore

Miller Munoz, sophomore

Jiyun Lee, sophomore

Aaliyah Reyes, sophomore

Halle Rice, sophomore

Kiya Schneider, sophomore

Gabriella Boevers, freshman

Anastasia Bokman, freshman

Anna DeMars, freshman

Nell Gibbs, freshman

Jillian Huberty, freshman

Morgan Klumb, freshman

Kyra Nelson, freshman

Esbeida Nunez, freshman

Jazmin Ramirez, freshman

Hallie Taghon, freshman

Lorelai Weston, freshman

Shae Battles, 8th grade

Brynn Beardsley, 8th grade

Alexis Berger, 8th grade

Kaylie Bertram, 8th grade

Kendallynne Boevers, 8th grade

Cecelia Hoisington, 8th grade

Taylor Krohn, 8th grade

Claire Linnemann, 8th grade

Aubrie Newport, 8th grade

Hannah Petersen, 8th grade

Lauren Bitendender, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Jacee Frank, 10th grade: Will have a big impact in the triple jump.

Miller Munoz, 10th grade: Will be great in 100 and 300 hurdles.

Nell Gibbs, 9th: Will be great in the hurdles and triple jump.

Isabella Herda, 11th: Will be great in high jump.

We have a group of 8th grade girls in long distance and sprints that will have an impact this year.

Aubrie Newport, 8th: Will excel in the 800. Had a good year last year and sure to improve this year.

Lauren Stroup, 11th: Will have success in sprints.

Whitton Wolff, 12th: Long jump and sprints. Started to really figure out the long jump towards the end of the season. She has the potential to be a great point scorer for the team. Captain for 2022

All of the individual girls mentioned above are second year track athletes and will bring have the potential for a great season. The 8th grade girls were mostly pulled up for their talents to help with scoring on the varsity level.

2021 RECAP

Big 9 – 10th place.

Section – 12th place.

2022 OUTLOOK

We went from two Classes in track and field to three classes. My hopes are to be in the top third of Section 1AA and hopefully top half of Big 9.

ODDS AND ENDS

We have over half of the girls team are new to track and field. We have added a significant number of girls that will greatly improve our entire team. This should be a great year for the team of almost 60 girls. We had about 35 girls last year and five of them were seniors. So from 30 to 60 this year. Big increase in numbers. Also our young coaching staff will have be able to really fill in all the events and make the events competitive.

I am also excited to see what the new Bethlehem Academy athletes will bring to the team. There are many new faces and many of them seem to have skills that will help us with scoring.

