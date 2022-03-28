COACHES
Head coach: Mark Bongers, 12 seasons.
Assistant coaches: Anthony Gustafson (2 years), Ryan Guenther (2 years), Zachary Roble (3 years), Charlie Fuller (25 years...at least).
ROSTER
Kendra Albers, senior (captain)
Ella Beardsley, senior (captain)
Macy Ferris, senior
JoHannah Gehrke, senior
Maryn Hart, senior (captain)
Maggie Leichtnam, senior
Lauren McDonough, senior
Paige Ross, senior
Olivia Stephes, senior
Ashley Underdahl, senior
Whitton Wolff, senior (captain)
Gabby Banks, junior
Isabella Bokman, junior
Isabel Herda, junior
Megan Krannich, junior
Sophia Mentz, junior
Kendal Severson, junior
Lauren Strop, junior
Thalia Trebelhorn, junior
Marie Volkmuth, junior
Grace Yetzer, junior
Addison Adams, sophomore
Skylar Bertram, sophomore
Ava Beske, sophomore
Morgan Borchert, sophomore
Sydney Dienst, sophomore
Jacee Frank, sophomore
Nichole Hausen, sophomore
Maiya Kolterman, sophomore
Miller Munoz, sophomore
Jiyun Lee, sophomore
Aaliyah Reyes, sophomore
Halle Rice, sophomore
Kiya Schneider, sophomore
Gabriella Boevers, freshman
Anastasia Bokman, freshman
Anna DeMars, freshman
Nell Gibbs, freshman
Jillian Huberty, freshman
Morgan Klumb, freshman
Kyra Nelson, freshman
Esbeida Nunez, freshman
Jazmin Ramirez, freshman
Hallie Taghon, freshman
Lorelai Weston, freshman
Shae Battles, 8th grade
Brynn Beardsley, 8th grade
Alexis Berger, 8th grade
Kaylie Bertram, 8th grade
Kendallynne Boevers, 8th grade
Cecelia Hoisington, 8th grade
Taylor Krohn, 8th grade
Claire Linnemann, 8th grade
Aubrie Newport, 8th grade
Hannah Petersen, 8th grade
Lauren Bitendender, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Jacee Frank, 10th grade: Will have a big impact in the triple jump.
Miller Munoz, 10th grade: Will be great in 100 and 300 hurdles.
Nell Gibbs, 9th: Will be great in the hurdles and triple jump.
Isabella Herda, 11th: Will be great in high jump.
We have a group of 8th grade girls in long distance and sprints that will have an impact this year.
Aubrie Newport, 8th: Will excel in the 800. Had a good year last year and sure to improve this year.
Lauren Stroup, 11th: Will have success in sprints.
Whitton Wolff, 12th: Long jump and sprints. Started to really figure out the long jump towards the end of the season. She has the potential to be a great point scorer for the team. Captain for 2022
All of the individual girls mentioned above are second year track athletes and will bring have the potential for a great season. The 8th grade girls were mostly pulled up for their talents to help with scoring on the varsity level.
2021 RECAP
Big 9 – 10th place.
Section – 12th place.
2022 OUTLOOK
We went from two Classes in track and field to three classes. My hopes are to be in the top third of Section 1AA and hopefully top half of Big 9.
ODDS AND ENDS
We have over half of the girls team are new to track and field. We have added a significant number of girls that will greatly improve our entire team. This should be a great year for the team of almost 60 girls. We had about 35 girls last year and five of them were seniors. So from 30 to 60 this year. Big increase in numbers. Also our young coaching staff will have be able to really fill in all the events and make the events competitive.
I am also excited to see what the new Bethlehem Academy athletes will bring to the team. There are many new faces and many of them seem to have skills that will help us with scoring.