Bethlehem Academy 3, Hayfield 0
Despite a couple close set scores, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team was able to snag its fifth consecutive victory and fourth sweep in the last five matches Thursday night in Hayfield.
The Cardinals edged the Vikings 26-24 in the first set, 25-18 in the second set and 26-24 in the third frame. In the final set, BA surged back from a 23-17 deficit to complete the sweep,
"It was nice to take Hayfield in three, for the last time we faced each other we won in four," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We started out a little quiet and slow, but picked up the pace and communication of our game to top the Vikings. We moved well, varied our attacks and had a good night blocking at the net. Hayfield definitely adjusted their game a bit since our first match and were very scrappy."
A solid block led the way for the Cardinals, who benefited from six solo blocks each from Linsday Hanson and Kennedy Tutak. Brianna Radatz also lunged for 24 digs, while Ellie Cohen contributed 15 digs, Mia Potter pitched in 13 digs and Reagan Kangas added 11 digs.
Offensively, Kangas finished with 24 assists and provided consistent sets to Hanson (12 kills), Cohen (10 kills), Trump (nine kills) and Tutak (seven kills).
Cohen also finished with a trio of aces, while Potter added a pair of aces.
BA will next host Class A No. 2 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
W-E-M 3, USC 0
The Buccaneers maintained their perfect record Thursday night at home with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-9 sweep of the visiting Rebels.
Toryn Richards paced the attack with a team-high 20 kills, while Kylie Pittmann slammed 11 kills herself with the help of 35 assists from Ellie Ready.
Rylee Pelant lofted four aces, as well.
The victory was the eighth consecutive sweep to start the season for W-E-M, which will travel to Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 10, for what looks to be its toughest remaining regular-season match against Bethlehem Academy.
In the first matchup Oct. 15 in Waterville, the Buccaneers won in straight sets and didn't allow the Cardinals to score more than 18 points in any individual frame.