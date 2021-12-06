Girls basketball at Neesam Classic
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team enjoyed an undefeated 3-0 showing at last weekend's Neaham Classic.
In the tournament's first game Friday, the Trojans topped the Wisconsin School for the Deaf 47-25 behind Javanna Johnson's 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
"It was an all-around game," MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. "Our players worked hard and was able to maintain a solid lead throughout the game and work on our other skills during the game."
That set up back-to-back wins Saturday to claim the championships.
Frist, MSAD topped the Iowa School for the Deaf 43-14, before prevailing 38-34 in overtime against the Kansas School for the Deaf to claim the championship.
Boys basketball at Neesam Classic
In the Neesam Classic Tournament last weekend, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf finished 1-2 to start its season.
The weekend started Friday night with a 67-29 loss against the Wisconsin School for the Deaf. WSAD led 30-20 at halftime before expanding its advantage in the second half.
"The second half we fell short, despite the defeat it was our first game of the season and the players already discussed what changes we need to be made to improve on the next game," MSAD coach William Bissell said.
MSAD was led by 17 points from Brenden Dow, while Nathan Undeland added six points and seven rebounds.
MSAD then started Saturday with a 41-32 victory against the Iowa School for the Deaf. Dow again led the Trojans, this time with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Javon Johnson also added 14 points, five rebounds and a team-high eight steals.
In the third and final game of the weekend, MSAD dropped a 62-32 game against the Kansas School for the Deaf.
Dow notched 20 points and seven rebounds, and Johnson added 10 points and five steals.
"The players didn’t give up, and tried making adjustments during the second half, but couldn’t catch up," Bissell said. "Despite the loss the Trojans will keep their heads up and get back to the drawing board to learn from their mistakes and get ready for their in-state games."