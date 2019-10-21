In many ways, the cold and rainy weather suits Waterville-Elysian-Morristown perfectly heading into the postseason.
With a run-heavy rushing attack, it’s fair to suggest that the damp, sluggish weather — often advantageous for ground-heavy offense,s given the ball doesn’t carry as well in the air in cold air — will benefit the No. 3-seeded Buccaneers (5-3) Tuesday against No. 6-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran (2-6) in the Section 2A quarterfinals.
“We will need to get stuff going early and keep it going that way,” WEM head coach Mike Richards said. “Hopefully, with the weather being the way it has been, the field is going to be a sloppy mess which, while might sound surprising, can get our running game going and get us an advantage that way.”
Behind center, senior Mason Cox leads the Chargers offense with his dual-threat capabilities.
“They are going to have a quarterback read-option type of offense,” Richards said. “That’s how they’ve gotten an edge on teams and I’m sure that’s how they are going to try to get ahead for us. So, we’ll have to contain that. We didn’t have any common opponent against them this year so we don’t have a ton to go off of, so everything is going to be fresh for us and fresh for them.”
On the outside, Colton McCollum leads the receiving corps for Minnesota Valley Lutheran, in addition to senior Carlos Ramirez.
“Their quarterback is the one who is orchestrating what’s going on in offense,” Richards said. “They have two running backs, Luke Thompson and Colton McCollum. They do a jet motion on each side. We will have to contain that. They have a decent-sized line but we have to make sure we control the trenches.”
Offensively, WEM won’t look to reinvent the wheel.
“The idea is that our three-headed monster in Grant McBroom, Jaden Taylor and Brant Melchert can get the chains moving forward offensively,” Richards said. “Our running game is our bread and butter, but we will look to sprinkle in some passing as well.”
With a win, WEM will have a date with the winner of Tuesday’s Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Cleveland matchup on Saturday.