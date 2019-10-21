After what gets to be a long regular season, the Bethlehem Academy football team is eager for the playoffs to begin.
The No. 4-seeded Cardinals host No. 5 New Ulm Cathedral at Northfield High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Section 2A quarterfinals.
“We have to play our best games from here on out," Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckman said. As soon as you lose, your season is over. We have to come out firing on all cylinders, minimizing mistakes and play hard all four quarters.”
As they’ve done all season, BA will rely heavily on senior running back Josh Oathoudt to move the chains on offense.
“We’ll rely heavily on Josh as we have all year long and get Brady Strodtman and Lucas Linneman some touches,” Beckman said. “We have a nice advantage with our quarterback having the ability to run as well. Offensively, what you’ve seen all year is what you’ll see Tuesday night.”
The Cardinals went 2-6 overall and 1-4 in district play in the regular season, while the Greyhounds went 2-6 overall and 2-5 in district play.
“It’s a long football season and with that, I think they are ready for the playoffs to start because it feels like a new season. They are definitely ready to go," said Beckman.
New Ulm Cathedral’s offensive scheme will challenge the Cardinals defensively, so staying disciplined will be key.
“They are a much different offense than we’ve seen all year long. They basically run two tight ends and three different guys going different directions," Beckman said. "You never know who’s getting the ball. We have to be really disciplined on defense. If we start guessing, we might run into a problem."