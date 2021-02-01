Continuing to apply pressure in the back court and feeding the ball to the post, seniors Annika Richardson and Emma Hodapp led the Raiders in a 68-36 victory Saturday afternoon.
A three-deep backcourt pressure gave Faribault (0-5, 0-5 Big 9) pause on several possessions. The Raiders (3-2, 3-2 Big 9) were able to essentially neutralize any transition game by the Falcons. In the second half, the Raiders capitalized on several Falcon turnovers.
Northfield head coach Paul Eddy attributed the success to the communication of the players. When the Falcons were trying to crack the Raiders zone, the girls talked to each other and pointed out matchups. If there’s been a weak spot for the Raiders this season, it’s been the communication on defense. Saturday, quite the opposite.
“We did a much better job today than in past games of talking to each other, pointing at who I've got, and who you should take,” Eddy said. “I was really pleased with our communication. We did a really good job of keeping the ball out of the middle.”
Freshman Hailey Reuvers led the Falcons with 11 points. She sank a pair of early 3-pointers, and really propelled the Falcon offense in the first half.
Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said he’s seen her take on the point guard role well. He’s also seen steady growth from others as well.
One thing the Falcons tried to do was match the three-back pressure the Raiders ran most of the game. It was enough for the Raiders to have to slow down before setting up and quickly running their offense.
It also, from Garcia’s perspective, elevates the intensity for the Falcons.
“Some teams will try to just push it up the court against us. That's something we're continuing to get better with,” Garcia said. “If we can get that back pressure, slow that tempo or increase that tempo just to kind of disrupt (the other team).”
Richardson and Hodapp combined for a bulk of the Raiders offense. The two also played key roles defensively. Playing low in the Raiders zone, the two also racked up the rebounds.
The depth of the Raiders beyond Hodapp and Richardson was also on full display.
Eddy said the biggest thing that has made the Raiders a more dangerous team is their depth and maturity.
“We had zero seniors last year. Now we have this core of six,” Eddy said. “They are playing like they are seniors now. Playing with that confidence and swagger. Last year they were still trying to figure it out, now they're believing in themselves.”