The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team closed its season Friday night with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Six of the final eight victories for the Cardinals (10-1) were via sweeps.
Senior middle hitter Kennedy Tutak paced the offense with 17 kills and only one hitting error in 28 attempts.
"She placed the ball well, mixed up her attacks and did a great job reading the defense," BA coach Chris Bothun said.
Also helping the offense were seven kills from Kate Trump, five kills via Ellie Cohen, two kills each from Josie Rose and Reagan Kangas, and a kill from Mia Potter.
Kangas tallied 31 assists, while Jen Robert lofted a pair of aces, and Cohen, Trump and Kangas all finished with one ace.
Defensively, BA's second senior — Brianna Radatz — lunged for a team-high 20 digs.
"She does an unbelievable job reading the attack and hunting down the ball," Bothun said. "She would have reached her 1,000 digs if we had been able to continue to play, but knowing tonight was our last night, we celebrated her 820th dig. She ended her high school career with 824 digs."
Potter and Cohen also finished with 10 digs apiece, while Trump tallied 14 digs and Kangas helped out with seven digs.
Tutak was also a force defensively with five solo blocks, four assist blocks and two ace blocks, while Hanson added two solo blocks and an assist block, and Trump finished with three assist blocks and two ace blocks.
"Our entire team played with few errors tonight," Bothun said. "They took the court with confidence and did a nice job throwing NRHEG out of system. We played with heart and brought it all out on the court this week. Our coaching staff is extremely proud of this group and will greatly miss being in the gym with them."
BA lost just once all season against undefeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, which finished the season ranked No. 1 in Class A after knocking off defending state champs Minneota on Friday night.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, dropped only four sets to teams other than the Buccaneers — one each in a pair of 3-1 victories against Medford, one in a 3-1 win against Hayfield and one in a 3-1 win against Goodhue — to help them finish the season ranked No. 9 in Class A.