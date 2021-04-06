Two seasons ago, the Bethlehem Academy softball team dipped to a 4-14 record while it attempted to replace a handful of players that allowed the program to contend for Section 1A championships.
Now, a lot of that youth that was thrown into the fire in 2019 is back in 2021 two years older and more experienced, despite the cancellation of the 2020 high school softball season. While this season also means a shift into Section 4A, where it will contend with recent Class A juggernaut Randolph, the Cardinals are aiming toward the top of their new section as well as the Gopher Conference.
"I definitely think we'll be a top team in the section," BA coach Maren Viland said. "We were in a new section last year, but of course we didn't play, so we have Randolph in there, but I would be surprised if it wasn't us and Randolph as the top teams in the end. That's where we definitely should be. We may have some growing pains the first couple games as we figure things out, but we definitely have enough talent and depth to go a long way. Another goal of ours is winning the conference."
Helping the Cardinals toward those goals is an experienced group up the middle of the diamond. That starts with the sophomore battery of pitcher Kate Trump and catcher Reagan Kangas, who after handling the bulk of the pitching and catching responsibilities as eighth graders enter this season better equipped to take on that level of competition.
"Our pitcher catcher duo played quite a bit of summer ball together as well, so they really have a good rhythm down," Viland said. "I feel really good about that. They came in that eighth grade year not having much experience, so we knew we would go through some growing pains, but it's just fun to see them two years later after working hard in the offseason and how much stronger and more confident they are as players."
Backing them up is senior shortstop Malia Hunt and sophomore outfielder Lindsay Hanson, who along with Trump and Kangas make up the returning starting contingent from the 2019 squad.
Entering the team's first scheduled game Friday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Viland has also penciled in eighth grader Anna Tobin as the starter at third after a strong preseason.
"(Anna) is doing a great job, so I don't anticipate moving her," Viland said. "She's a slick player, very well-rounded, she's quick, strong.
The other four starting spots remain up for grabs, and will stay that way through the opening portion of the schedule as Viland evaluates the best lineup combinations in terms of offensive production, and the best defensive alignment to suppress the other team's run scoring capability.
"The first game we'll try a starting nine and then maybe mix it up the second and third game to see what we decide is our best defense out there throughout the season," Viland said.
ROSTER
Malia Hunt, senior
Caroline Sauer, senior
Mercedes Huerta, junior
Katie Seidel, junior
Lindsay Hanson, sophomore
Reagan Kangas, sophomore
Josie Rose, sophomore
Kate Trump, sophomore
Anna Cohen, 8th grader
Anna DeMars, 8th grader
Evie Donahue, 8th grader
Anna Tobin, 8th grader
Morgan Wilson, 8th grader
2021 SCHEDULE
April 9 — at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
April 10 — at Goodhue, 11 a.m.
April 10 — vs. West Lutheran, 1 p.m., Goodhue
April 13 — vs. Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
April 15 — vs. United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.
April 23 — vs. Mayer Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
April 26 — at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
April 29 — at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 — vs. NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 7 — vs. United Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
May 10 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
May 13 — at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.
May 17 — vs. Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
May 20 — at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
May 24 — vs. Medford, 4:30 p.m.
May 27 — vs. Maple River, 4:30 p.m.